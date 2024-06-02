Soybeans and giant puffball mushrooms: The latest prospective Illinois state symbols

Elementary school students from the Prairie School of DuPage pose with a model of the giant puffball mushroom that is on track to be designated the Illinois State Mushroom. Courtesy of Senate Republicans

Illinois has more than 30 state symbols. Some are easily recognizable, like the state flag; and others are more niche, like the state pie (pumpkin) or the state snack food (popcorn).

Thanks to the work of state Rep. Matt Hanson and state Sens. Doris Turner and Seth Lewis, two new symbols are on track to be added to the growing list of state designations: the soybean and the giant puffball mushroom.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Illinois soybeans are produced across the state, but most heavily in central Illinois. The state leads the country in soybean production.

A bill to designate the Calvatia Gigantea, known more commonly as the giant puffball mushroom, as the Illinois State Mushroom has passed both chambers and now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

Illinois Sen. Seth Lewis along with Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg hold a “giant puffball mushroom” model after the bill to designate the mushroom the Illinois State Mushroom passed both chambers on May 23. Courtesy of Senate Republicans

The giant puffball mushroom is set to become the Illinois State Mushroom. Courtesy of IDNR

Lewis, a Bartlett Republican who represents parts of DuPage County, introduced the bill after the Prairie School of DuPage, a private school in Wheaton, brought forth the idea.

According to Lewis, who quipped that he has a new nickname as the state “Fun-gi,” third- through fifth-graders at the school had done extensive research and contacted over 100 scientists and researchers to come to the conclusion that the giant puffball mushroom should represent the state.

“This symbol can be found all around the state, by all of our residents,” Lewis said. “I found that to be very important … It was for everyone and around everyone.”

After the students and their teacher presented their research, along with a mushroom model, to the Senate State Government Committee, the bill passed unanimously in the House and the Senate.

A student and a teacher from the Prairie School of DuPage presented their case for the giant puffball mushroom before the Senate State Government Committee in March. Courtesy of Senate Republicans

“It allowed them to help be a part of the legislative process,” Lewis said. “It’s an experience that I think these children and their families will have for the rest of their lives.”

Bills designating the soybean as the Illinois State Bean have passed the state House and Senate.

Hanson, a Montgomery Democrat, introduced the House bill, which passed in April but stalled in the Senate.

Turner, a Springfield Democrat who represents some of the highest soybean-producing regions of Illinois in the Decatur and Springfield area, chaired a bill with the same language. It passed unanimously in the Senate on May 26 before heading to the House, where concurrence will be voted upon in the fall veto session.

Hanson originally introduced bean designation legislation in 2023, but he said its passage this year instead is timely because it will coincide with the Illinois Soybean Association’s 60th anniversary. He said he wanted to recognize the role of the soybean, and agriculture in general, in the state’s economy.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois produces more soybeans than any other state. Andrew Larson, director of government relations & strategy for the Illinois Soybean Association, called the crop an “incredible economic driver.”

Larson expressed gratitude to Hanson for being the “originator” of the idea to designate the soybean the state bean.

“We appreciate the General Assembly’s support in this,” Larson said. “We view these as great opportunities to generate more conversation and discussion about the soybean industry.”

Ten of the current Illinois state symbols gained the designation in the past decade. The most recent designations are dolostone as the state rock and the eastern milksnake as the state snake. Both initiatives passed in 2022 and were led by students.

Lorna Shuman, who heads up the education division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said state symbols are often used in school curriculum when teaching about the natural world, state government or state history.

“It connects students to things around them,” Shuman said. “And, it’s cool that our schoolkids are the ones bringing those (symbols) forward.”

Illinois’ state rock is the dolostone. Courtesy of Joe Devera/Illinois State Geological Survey

Illinois’ state snake is the eastern milksnake. Courtesy of State of Illinois/Todd Pierson