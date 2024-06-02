‘Be who you are’: Buffalo Grove Pride Parade brings outpouring of support

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Marchers carrying balloons reading “BG PRIDE” lead the Buffalo Grove Pride Parade down Buffalo Grove Road on Sunday.

The colors of the rainbow were displayed on flags, banners and even headbands Sunday at the sixth annual Buffalo Grove Pride Parade.

In the same way, the entire spectrum of the community and beyond showed up in support --- groups from area schools, churches and synagogues, along with local and state officials.

The response along the parade route was one of acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, with entire families cheering on marchers.

“Times are changing. I think people have to understand that they don’t need to hide and be scared anymore,” said Heather Tolaro of Buffalo Grove, who watched the parade along Buffalo Grove Road with 7-year-old daughter Juliana. “Be who you are. Be authentic. Be genuine.”

The march wound its way down Buffalo Grove Road to Deerfield Parkway and then headed west to Mike Rylko Community Park for a post-parade celebration.

Carolyn Pinta, who started the parade six in 2019 with husband Bob Pinta and daughter Molly Pinta, said 94 groups participated.

“We never have to really do any (outreach) to get people to come in,” she said. “They find the website, they reach out. They want to be a part of it.”

Pinta said the theme this year was “Drag Us to the Polls.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The theme of this year's Buffalo Grove Pride Parade was “Drag Us to the Polls.”

“If you came to this parade and you care about this community, you have got to get out and vote. Because this community is in real and present danger,” she said. “I have a bisexual daughter (Molly) who may choose to marry a woman. And she should continue to have the right to marry.”

Among those in the parade were students from Mundelein High School’s Coexist club.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Ken Johnson of Kingswood United Methodist Church pulls the church's float at Sunday's Buffalo Grove Pride Parade.

“Everyone deserves happiness and love and acceptance,” said Leah Kolcz, a Mundelein High School teacher and sponsor of the school’s Coexist club. “And that’s why I do this with the students. They deserve it as much as anyone else.”

One of the students, 16-year-old junior Charles Konczal, walked along the route in drag.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Charles Konczal, a16-year-old junior at Mundelein High School, marches in Sunday's Buffalo Grove Pride Parade.

“It shows how far we have come as a community. It shows that we are not afraid to be who we are. And I think it is important that we continue to do this,” he said.

Kingswood United Methodist Church in Buffalo Grove was among several church groups represented.

“We’re reconciling with the community that we banished and harassed for so long,” said church member and Buffalo Grove resident Marianne Johnson, adding that the United Methodist church recently removed its same-sex wedding ban.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith, left, and Trustee David Weidenfeld marched in Sunday’s Buffalo Grove Pride Parade.

Politicians from within the LGBTQ+ community marched or drove down the parade route, including Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega, Avon Township Clerk Kristal Larson and former Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris.

Buffalo Grove officials also took part, including Village President Eric Smith and Trustees David Weidenfeld and Joanne Johnson. Johnson’s husband, retiring Lake County Associate Judge and former Buffalo Grove Trustee Charles Johnson, also walked the parade route.