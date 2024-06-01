Murder-suicide suspected in Elgin

The Elgin Police Department has reported a potential murder-suicide on the 100 block of South State Street in Elgin.

The Elgin Police Department has reported a potential murder-suicide on the 100 block of South State Street in Elgin.

Police made a welfare check to the address at 1:57 p.m. Thursday, May 30, after a caller reported having not seen their neighbors for an extended period of time, according to police.

Officers had to force their way into the residence, where they found three people who had been shot, one of them with a gun next to them with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office on Friday determined all three people died from gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation suggested it was a double-murder suicide contained to the South State Street residence.

The names of the people were being withheld until the coroner’s office could make a positive identification.

Investigators seek information about the incident. Call (847) 289-2600 or send a text message to 847411. Include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text along with the message or tip information. More crime tip options are available at www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.