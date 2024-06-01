advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Murder-suicide suspected in Elgin

Posted June 01, 2024 10:02 am
Dave Oberhelman
 

The Elgin Police Department has reported a potential murder-suicide on the 100 block of South State Street in Elgin.

Police made a welfare check to the address at 1:57 p.m. Thursday, May 30, after a caller reported having not seen their neighbors for an extended period of time, according to police.

Officers had to force their way into the residence, where they found three people who had been shot, one of them with a gun next to them with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office on Friday determined all three people died from gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation suggested it was a double-murder suicide contained to the South State Street residence.

The names of the people were being withheld until the coroner’s office could make a positive identification.

Investigators seek information about the incident. Call (847) 289-2600 or send a text message to 847411. Include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text along with the message or tip information. More crime tip options are available at www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Elgin Kane County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company