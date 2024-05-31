Got young drivers? DMVs offer designated teen hours Saturdays in summer

A new Illinois secretary of state program will offer special hours for teenage drivers’ needs Saturday mornings this summer. Courtesy of Joyce’s Driving School

Teen drivers will get priority treatment every Saturday this summer at select DMVs across Illinois, including the suburbs.

The Teen Summer DMV initiative runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 31 and is intended to help teenagers obtain driver’s licenses and permits expeditiously.

The weekend hours also help working parents who can’t fit weekday trips to the DMV into their schedules.

“We think it will be hugely helpful for parents and family members,” Giannoulias said Friday. “But also from our perspective, it will help relieve weekday traffic at our facilities because driving tests take the longest.”

“Getting that first driver’s license is a hugely exciting milestone. It comes with a tremendous responsibility — but also freedom for teens — and anxiety for parents, so we’re trying to make this process as enjoyable and efficient as possible.”

Suburban locations comprise Addison, Aurora, Bridgeview, Des Plaines, Elgin, Joliet, Lake Zurich and St. Charles.

Services for teens include dispensing licenses, behind-the-wheel tests and written tests.

Teen Summer DMV is appointment-only, which can be scheduled at (800) 252-8980.

Offices will have a selfie station for new drivers and provide tips on identity protection.

Teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“I think this is going to be a huge deal,” Giannoulias predicted, citing early appointment registrations and anecdotal comments from constituents.

If statistics bear that out, “I can see us expanding this to even more facilities next summer,” he said. “But we’ll see what the results are in September and October.”

Illinois DMVs typically see a surge over the summer in young drivers who are upgrading from an instruction permit to a driver’s license, officials said. Nearly 9,000 instruction permit holders are expected to be eligible for a license this summer.

Officials selected DMVs with heavy customer volumes and a high percentage of teenage drivers. Opening up the 12 locations on weekends should provide an extra 1,000 appointments a week.

Other participating DMVs are in Bathalto, Belvidere, Chicago West, and Plano.

Young drivers should bring: a birth certificate; Social Security card; two proofs of address such as school transcripts or a parent’s license; and when applicable — their instructional permit logbook, and high school blue and white road test waiver.