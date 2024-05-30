27 homes proposed for South Barrington

A real estate developer wants to construct as many as 27 custom homes on South Barrington’s east side.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A real estate developer wants to build 27 homes on about 15 acres at Mundhank and Freeman roads in South Barrington. The village’s plan commission is expected to review the proposal in June.

Proposed to be called Forest View Estates, the development would be built on vacant land at the southwest corner of Mundhank and Freeman roads. The roughly 15-acre site is just west of the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve.

It’s also near the Homestead Estates subdivision and across Mundhank Road from a former landfill that a private company wants to turn into a solar farm. That project awaits approval from the village board.

A South Barrington real estate company called Projades is behind the plan. The company also has built or is planning to build homes in Hanover Park, Lake Zurich, Long Grove, Schaumburg and other suburbs.

Projades proposed 27 houses, but the number could drop to 26, Mayor Paula McCombie said in an email Thursday.

Lot sizes would range from around a quarter-acre to a half-acre, and each home would have between two and five bedrooms, documents indicate. Prices would start at $800,000.

First proposed about a year ago, an updated version of the plan was to be publicly reviewed last week by the village’s plan commission, which advises the village board on development matters. The discussion was delayed until June, however, McCombie said.

“It is a work in progress with continual improvements on the design,” she said. “It has potential to be a good fit for South Barrington, but we are still not sure what the final plan will be.”