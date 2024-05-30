advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Family of man fatally shot by police files suit against Elk Grove Village

Posted May 30, 2024 1:21 pm
Christopher Placek
 

The family of a 24-year-old Elk Grove Village man fatally shot by police has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the village and five officers.

The civil complaint, filed Wednesday in Cook County circuit court, alleges officers made “numerous negligent decisions” and violated their policies and training in the Dec. 1, 2023 shooting of Jack Murray.

“I am telling you here today: They all knew Jack and our family by first name. Every single one of them,” Murray’s mother, Donna Murray, said at a downtown Chicago news conference Thursday morning. “Why? Why? He never hurt anybody. Not even his own family. Never. He only always cried out for help. It always happened. What went wrong this day?”

  Attorney Antonio Romanucci, third from left, announced the filing of a lawsuit against Elk Grove Village in the police shooting death of 24-year-old Jack Murray. He was joined by Murray's aunt Liz Belcaster, from left, mother Donna Murray, attorney Javier Rodriguez, brother Ryan Murray, sister Shannon Murray and father Tom Murray. Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com

The family’s attorney, Antonio Romanucci, said Jack Murray was in a diminished and impaired mental state when he called 911 the afternoon of Dec. 1. After officers arrived outside his house on Fern Drive, Romanucci said they failed to use de-escalation tactics or give Murray the “the time, physical space and ultimately the desperate assistance he needed.”

Though police deployed a Taser as Murray approached them with a knife, Romanucci said they could’ve used additional nonlethal weapons they had, like a beanbag rifle, batons or pepper spray.

The encounter “demanded crisis intervention, and not a full military-style police response that Jack got instead,” Romanucci said. “A call to the police for help should never, ever be a death sentence.”

Jack Murray, 24, was fatally shot by Elk Grove Village police during an encounter near his home Dec. 1. Courtesy of Romanucci & Blandin

Village officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but Mayor Craig Johnson in December said officers utilized crisis intervention, mental health and de-escalation tactics on which they were trained.

The news conference at Romanucci’s downtown law firm Thursday was attended by dozens of Murray’s family and friends wearing white T-shirts with the text “Justice for Jack 12-1-23 “.

A screenshot from a video released by Elk Grove Village shows the moments before police fatally shot Jack Murray during a Dec. 1 encounter outside his home. The red arrow points to a knife Murray was holding, officials say. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Elk Grove Village News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company