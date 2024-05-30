4-year-old killed in Waukegan crash

A 4-year-old Zion boy died following a Wednesday morning head-on crash in Waukegan.

Kaleb Hardge was transported to Vista Medical Center East where he was pronounced dead.

Hardge was secured in a booster seat at the time of the crash, authorities said

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kellogg and Sunset avenues. Multiple people were transported to area hospitals.

Hardge died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said.

The conditions of the others is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.