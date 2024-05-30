Couple behind The Graceful Ordinary to open European-inspired cafe in Aurora

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 The Graceful Ordinary owners Chris and Megan Curren plan to open a European-inspired cafe in Aurora in early 2025.

The husband and wife team that brought The Graceful Ordinary to St. Charles plans to open a European-inspired cafe and pasticceria in Aurora early next year.

Vicolo will be a relaxed European cafe and pastry shop by day and transform into an elevated dining experience in the evening, Chris and Megan Curren said in a news release.

The Currens recently signed a lease on the 3,200-square-foot space at 7 S. Broadway that used to house an art studio.

The couple also announced the formation of O&D Hospitality, with the goal of assembling a portfolio of new concepts in the area. The company is named after their children, Oliver and Delilah.

“We hold this region near and dear to our hearts because we understand what makes it so special to begin with,” Megan Curren said in the release. “This is the area where I grew up, where Chris and I are choosing to raise our children. With O&D Hospitality, we have no plans to rewrite the beloved stories of these neighborhoods, but rather bring thoughtful hospitality concepts that are created to serve the local community for a long time coming.”

The Currens also plan to use O&D to expand their hyperlocal charitable initiatives, including helping to raise money and awareness for mental health resources for Tri-Cities locals and restaurant industry professionals.

During the day, Vicolo will offer a variety of rustic Italian dishes and freshly baked pastries, as well as a robust to-go menu of handmade pasta dishes. The Currens say they envision the daytime cafe as a community hub with a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere and plan to host activities like Italian movie screenings, live music performances and kid-friendly acts.

As the sun sets, Vicolo will transform into an upscale dining experience, drawing in the evening crowd with a craft cocktail menu that complements the locally sourced, chef-driven dinner offerings.

In addition to a full renovation of the new space, the Currens plan to upgrade the property’s adjacent small park, known as “Skinny Park,” into an outdoor seating area and “piazza” that provides an intimate and relaxed atmosphere for al fresco dining.

The Graceful Ordinary opened in 2021 in the old BMO Harris Bank location along the Fox River in downtown St. Charles to much acclaim, including being featured in The New York Times and Forbes.