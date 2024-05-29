One dead, four injured in Elk Grove Village crash

One person is dead and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in Elk Grove Village blamed on a driver going through a red light.

The collision occurred about 11:22 p.m. in the intersection of Meacham and Biesterfield roads, Elk Grove Village police said.

According to police, a Lexis traveling north on Meacham passed through a red light and collided with a Honda heading east on Biesterfield.

The driver and only occupant of the Honda was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An adult and three juveniles in the Lexis also were taken to area hospitals, where they were treated and later released, police said.

Meacham from Texas and Dakota streets, and Biesterfield between Home Avenue and Michigan Lane were closed overnight as police investigated, but all roads were reopened by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from members of the Major Case Assistance Team - Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction and other area police departments.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy today on the person who was killed.