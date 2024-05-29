Lake Barrington man killed in motorcycle crash

A 56-year-old Lake Barrington man died of blunt force injuries sustained in a motorcycle Monday afternoon in Tower Lakes.

Authorities said Mark Demski was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash that was reported just after 6 p.m. An autopsy was performed Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said Demski was headed east on Roberts Road just west of North Paddock Lane when he lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a curve and crashed into a tree.