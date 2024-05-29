73-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Palatine knife attack

A 73-year-old Arlington Heights man faces attempted murder and other charges alleging he stabbed his former roommate inside a Palatine apartment last month.

Juan Hernandez, 73, of Arlington Heights Courtesy of the Palatine Police Department

Juan Hernandez, of the 2400 block of Crystal Lane, appeared in Cook County court Wednesday, when a judge ordered him detained pending his next court appearance, scheduled for June 21.

In addition to attempted murder, Hernandez is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery, Palatine police said.

The charges allege Hernandez attacked and cut his male roommate with a large knife on April 8 inside an apartment in the Windhaven Condominiums, near Dundee and Baldwin roads. The 37-year-old man suffered cut wounds and was treated at a hospital and later released, police said.

Palatine detectives identified Hernandez as a suspect and he was arrested Tuesday, police said. In addition to the April 8 charges, he also had two outstanding warrants for aggravated battery from Lake County, police said.