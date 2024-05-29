advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

73-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Palatine knife attack

Posted May 29, 2024 5:02 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

A 73-year-old Arlington Heights man faces attempted murder and other charges alleging he stabbed his former roommate inside a Palatine apartment last month.

Juan Hernandez, of the 2400 block of Crystal Lane, appeared in Cook County court Wednesday, when a judge ordered him detained pending his next court appearance, scheduled for June 21.

In addition to attempted murder, Hernandez is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery, Palatine police said.

The charges allege Hernandez attacked and cut his male roommate with a large knife on April 8 inside an apartment in the Windhaven Condominiums, near Dundee and Baldwin roads. The 37-year-old man suffered cut wounds and was treated at a hospital and later released, police said.

Palatine detectives identified Hernandez as a suspect and he was arrested Tuesday, police said. In addition to the April 8 charges, he also had two outstanding warrants for aggravated battery from Lake County, police said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities Crime News Palatine
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company