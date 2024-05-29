advertisement
Crime

Teacher acquitted of attacking preschool student

Posted May 29, 2024 11:45 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Elgin Area School District U-46 teacher has been acquitted of charges that he attacked a student.

Kane County Judge Julia Yetter found Patrick Keating not guilty Tuesday of aggravated battery in a public place and battery with physical contact.

Keating, 41, was a teacher at Illinois Park Center for Early Learning in Elgin.

The charges alleged he pushed a preschool student into snow on Jan. 26, 2023. The student was not hurt, police said.

Keating chose to have his trial before a judge, not a jury. Yetter issued a directed verdict after the prosecution rested its case.

Keating was licensed as a teacher in Illinois in 2006. He was placed on leave when the allegations were reported to the district.

