Transportation

Reported engine fire halts United flight at O’Hare just before lifting off

Posted May 28, 2024 4:26 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Dozens of United Airlines passengers had a tense few minutes Monday afternoon when a reported engine fire caused an aborted takeoff from O’Hare International Airport.

United Flight 2091 from Chicago to Seattle “was delayed prior to departure due to an issue with the engine, which our local ground crew and emergency responders immediately addressed,” United officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted arrivals into O’Hare after the reported engine fire at 2 p.m. until normal operations resumed at 2:45 p.m., a spokesperson said.

ABC 7 showed video of smoke coming from the plane’s wing.

The Airbus A320 was towed to the gate and passengers deplaned normally with no injuries reported, United noted.

Chicago fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of “an abundance of caution.”

The 148 passengers were flown on a different aircraft to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday evening.

Five crew members were aboard.

