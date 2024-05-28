Honoring those who gave: traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops at College of DuPage

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in DuPage County for the first time. It will be on display at the College of DuPage beginning Wednesday. Courtesy of Maureen Welsh

A traveling wall honoring fallen soldiers from the Vietnam War will be in DuPage County for the first time.

The wall, which spans 300 feet, will be in parking lot C at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn from Wednesday to Sunday. The 3/5 replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 8. m. Thursday through Sunday.

The traveling display includes the Wall of Honor, which honors fallen soldiers from Operation Desert Shield through the present, including those lost on Sept. 11, 2011. In addition, a life-size photo of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial will be on display.

“Our purpose in bringing the Vietnam Wall to Glen Ellyn is to give community members an opportunity of a lifetime to see the 58,318 names of our fallen patriots and all those men and women who survived the war,” Mike Formento, commander of Glen Ellyn’s American Legion Post 3, said adding that the traveling wall is particularly important for those who cannot make the trip to D.C. to see the memorial.

“We must always remember that the men and women of Vietnam fought for freedom in a country where liberty was in danger,” he added.

A welcome ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will feature COD President Brian Caputo, Glen Ellyn Village President Mark Senak, state Rep. Amy Grant, the Proviso East High School marching band, and the Glen Ellyn Fire Department color guard.

Caputo said the college was honored to host the traveling memorial in partnership with the village of Glen Ellyn and Glen Ellyn American Legion Post 3.

“By bringing this powerful symbol of remembrance to our campus, we invite the community to reflect on our country’s history and pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service,” he said.

Volunteers will be available at the wall to help visitors locate names on the memorial.