Batavia alderman planning to resign

Dan Chanzit

Batavia 3rd Ward Alderman Dan Chanzit is resigning after 14 years on the city council.

The exact date, however, has yet to be determined, he said Tuesday.

He wants to concentrate on his business, The Where House, where he sells items on consignment, conducts estate sales, and stages houses for sale. Chanzit, formerly a bank officer, started the business as a side gig about four years ago.

He has been running it out of his townhouse and a space in Sugar Grove. But he wants to build a home and business space fashioned out of freight containers. He has not found a space in the 3rd Ward where he can do that.

In addition, travels for his business have kept him from attending city council and committee of the whole meetings in person as much as he believes he should.

“I’ve been planning this for a while,” he said Tuesday.

Chanzit said he put his townhouse up for sale on Tuesday and sold it within an hour. The buyers will let him rent it for a while, so there is no immediate need to move out of the ward.

He said it is possible that if he finds his dream space elsewhere in Batavia, he might run again for council.

Chanzit was appointed to the city council in 2010. His term expires in 2027.