Girls soccer: Fremd stuns Barrington on PKs to win supersectional

It was the perfect platform for the two MSL super-powers to square up against each other in the most important game of the season for both sides.

On this magical night at Barrington Community Field it would be Fremd in thrilling fashion beating its long-time rival Barrington in a shootout thriller to deal a heart-breaking loss to the MSL champions, 1-0.

The Vikings (16-4-4) with its 3-1 advantage in kicks now move on to meet St. Charles North (17-2-5) in its 3A state semifinal contest 6 p.m. Friday in Naperville on the campus of North Central College.

"We knew with the way we've been playing of late that we could have a real strong run here at the end of the season. And tonight, we also knew (this) game could go to overtime or even penalties," said Vikings coach Steve Keller.

"After coming up big on Saturday in kicks against Libertyville, Emily (Gordon) was absolutely huge for us, and is obviously a big reason that we're playing this weekend at the state tournament."

The Gordon heroics, and three consecutive spot-kick conversions from Bella Scesniak, Gwen Zimmerman and Gemma Gillespie, helped end a long dry spell for the Vikings whose last trip to the state tournament was 2011 when they brought home a fourth place trophy.

"It's kind of hard to believe we were in another shootout tonight, and that we're going to state in the senior year of several of us," said Gordon, who saved three last Saturday and another two Tuesday to ensure victory.

Late afternoon rain would delay the start of this supersectional for close to 30 minutes. But when play would begin, it was clear that neither side was willing to give an inch.

The Vikings would enjoy most of the play during the opening period. The Fillies (19-2-2) in the second half with the home side created a handful of chances that kept the big crowd on the edge of its collective seats.

"I thought we played our best overall soccer in the first half, then we kind of slacked off some after the break, and had to be more defensive," said Bella Scesniak, one of six seniors who are four-year veterans of this club.

The Vikings’ success at first and second ball wins helped them keep the Fillies from generating much in the run of play. That would change in the second half when the homeside put four quality attempts at Gordon, in addition to another four corners.

"We were much better in the second half, had the ball a lot, and won the battle in the midfield (we) just could not put one in before overtime," said Fillies coach Ryan Stengren, who was hoping to guide his club to a sixth consecutive appearance at state, and 13th for the program.

Gordon saved a long range freekick from Roos Van Roekel moments after a valiant tackle by Maddie McMillan on Piper Lucier likely saved a potential 1v1 situation for the Fillies scoring star.

The box-to-box, exhausting pace provided fans with an exciting ebb and flow.

"(It) has to end at some point for us. We lost to a great team, and one from our conference," said Stengren. “(And) although I feel extremely sad for the girls, and especially the seniors who have given this program so much, in so many ways, I cannot tell you how proud I am right now of everyone.

"We felt confident if it went to kicks that we would be ready, and our shooters and Emily Gordon came through in a big way," said Keller. "We beat one of the best teams in the state tonight, and we look forward to our next challenge on Friday."

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd celebrates with the Class 3A supersectional trophy after defeating Barrington in Barrington on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Sami Serpico and Barrington’s Grace Fuller, right, compete for the ball at the Class 3A Barrington girls soccer supersectional game on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Maddie McMillan, right, and Barrington’s Annie Tarpey collide in the Class 3A Barrington girls soccer supersectional game on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd goalkeeper Emily Gordon celebrates with her teammates after blocking the last shootout attempt to give the victory to the Vikings against Bsarrington in the Class 3A Barrington girls soccer supersectional game on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Barrington goalkeeper Abby Raynor and Fremd’s Sami Serpico collide atin the Class 3A Barrington girls soccer supersectional game on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.