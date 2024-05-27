Photo Gallery: Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Arlington Heights, Elgin, Lake Zurich and Palatine

Max Popp, 13, and his fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 159 lead the way with carrying a giant American flag during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, Monday May 27, 2024

Veterans from VFW Post 981 including, Rush Rowly, front to back, Bob Rokus and Frank Plimr, wave to the crowd during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, Monday May 27, 2024.

The Naval Station Great Lakes Recruit Training Command Staff marches in the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, Monday May 27, 2024

Arlington Heights Police Honor Guard marches in the Memorial Day Parade, Monday May 27, 2024.

The Lake County Jeep Club in the Arlington Heights Memorial Day Parade, Monday May 27, 2024

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain during the Memorial Day ceremony, Monday May 27, 2024.

Air Force Veteran Daniel Kaszuba of Elgin salutes during the Elgin Memorial Day ceremony, Monday May 27, 2024.

Great Lakes Navel Base Chaplain, Thomas Barry delivers the invocation during the Elgin Memorial Day ceremony, Monday May 27, 2024.

Young Marine Gunny Sgt. Andrew Fidanzia reads President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address during the Elgin Memorial Day ceremony, Monday May 27, 2024.

Flags fly throughout Bluff City Cemetery for the Elgin Memorial Day ceremony, Monday May 27, 2024.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com American Legion Post 964 member Jim Ballard readies the American Flag at the start of the Memorial Day parade through downtown Lake Zurich on Monday.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com American Legion Post 964 members Ron Giznik, left, and Bob Warren are happy to see each other at the start of the Memorial Day parade on Monday through downtown Lake Zurich.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Lake Zurich Americal Legion Post 964 hosted a Memorial Day parade on Monday through downtown Lake Zurich.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Scout troops participate in Monday's Lake Zurich Memorial Day parade on Monday through downtown Lake Zurich. The parade was hosted by the American Legion Post 964.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com American Legion Post 690 member Mark Thieme holds the American Flag during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Palatine’s Community Park.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday in Palatine’s Community Park.

