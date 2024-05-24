advertisement
News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by SUV

Posted May 24, 2024 12:18 pm
Daily Herald report

A 57-year-old Round Lake Beach man was seriously injured Thursday night when the motorcycle he was driving was struck by an SUV on Grand Avenue near Dilley’s Road in Gurnee, according to police.

Police said a Toyota SUV driven by a 51-year-old woman from Gurnee was traveling east on Grand Avenue and after passing Dilley’s Road turned left into the parking lot on the north side of the street. The vehicle struck the motorcycle, which was traveling west on Grand Avenue in the far right lane, police said.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered severe injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Westbound Grand Avenue was closed for several hours as investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team assisted.

Gurnee police continue to investigate.

