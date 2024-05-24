advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Man charged with leading Oak Brook police on chase in a stolen car

Posted May 24, 2024 11:18 am
Katlyn Smith
 

A Cicero man has been charged with fleeing from Oak Brook police in a stolen car Wednesday night, authorities said Friday.

Javier Barajas, 22, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Oak Brook police were alerted by a Department of Homeland Security helicopter to a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through the village at about 10:19 p.m. Wednesday.

Police began following the car, a 2021 Camaro ZL1 valued at more than $60,000, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Officers continued to follow the Camaro, allegedly driven by Barajas, to Army Trail Road, where it went on I-290 east, the state’s attorney’s office said in a news release.

A trooper with the Illinois State Police joined Oak Brook officers and turned on their emergency lights, and Barajas fled, prosecutors alleged.

At I-290 near St. Charles Road, the Oak Brook police officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, and Barajas fled from the officer, reaching speeds over 100 mph in a 45-mph construction zone, the news release stated.

Officers followed Barajas to 17th Street in Maywood, where he got out of the car and fled on foot, according to the release. He was taken into custody a short time later on 15th Avenue.

A judge denied prosecutors’ motion to detain Barajas pre-trial. He is scheduled for his arraignment on June 17.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Oak Brook
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company