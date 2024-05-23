Here’s what to expect at O’Hare, Midway and toll roads this holiday weekend

Get. There. Early. Especially on Friday.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, July 2022 Travelers check in for flights at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 3. With a surge in trips this holiday weekend, it’s a good idea to get to the airport two hours in advance of your flight.

That’s the big take-away from the Chicago Department of Aviation’s Memorial Day travel forecast for O’Hare and Midway international airports.

At O’Hare, passenger traffic will spike by 10% over 2023, with 1.38 million people surging through its terminals.

At Midway, airlines expect more than 294,000 flyers, a 3% increase from last year.

Friday is projected to be the busiest day of the holiday stretch between Thursday and Tuesday, May 28, at both airports.

“With exciting new air service options, new and expanded concessions offerings, and historic investments underway to modernize our terminal facilities, Chicago’s airports are prepared to meet this increased passenger demand at O’Hare and Midway,” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said Tuesday in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Illinois tollway expects the most traffic on its system Friday. The agency has added a new feature to its official app for travelers that shows toll plazas and rates in other states.

Here are some tips for getting in and out of O’Hare and Midway expeditiously.

• Incoming guests? Both airports offer $3 hourly parking. Or you can wait in free cellphone lots at O’Hare, 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive, or Midway, West 61st Street and South Cicero Avenue.

• If you’re dropping off, the CDA has Kiss n’ Fly sites at O’Hare’s Multi-Modal Facility, 10255 W. Zemke Blvd., or Midway at West 59th Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue.

• The CTA’s Blue Line and Orange lines offer service to O’Hare and Midway, respectively. And on weekdays, Metra’s North Central Service runs from Union Station to the O’Hare Transfer Station, next to the Multi-Modal Facility

• Save time looking for parking at O’Hare’s long-term lots by booking in advance at flychicago.com. The website also shows how full lots are.