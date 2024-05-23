advertisement
Judge halts election law that blocked Republican candidates from appearing on November ballot

Posted May 23, 2024 3:51 pm
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel

A judge in Springfield this week sided with a group of Republican office seekers who say they are blocked from November’s ballot under a controversial new law that’s been derided as a “dictator-style tactic of stealing an election.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on May 2 quickly signed into law a measure that eliminated the long standing practice of allowing party leaders to choose general election candidates if no one has run for a legislative seat in the primary.

Under the new law, state House and Senate candidates must run in the primary in order to appear on the November general election ballot — a move that left prospective candidates in the lurch and was viewed as a political power grab by the Democrat-led legislature.

Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

