29-year prison term for man who strangled girlfriend to death

A man who strangled his girlfriend to death in Aurora was sentenced last week to 29 years in prison.

Getzuri Arellano, 24, must serve the full term before he is eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Judge David Kliment found Arellano guilty of first-degree murder on March 15 and sentenced him on May 17.

Arellano killed Natalie Jiminez, 20, on Dec. 9, 2020. She was the mother of his 3-year-old child.

Prosecutors alleged he went through her cellphone while she was sleeping, and found items that upset him and made him question her fidelity.

He confronted her in the bathroom of their home on Indian Avenue in Aurora. They argued and he put both hands around her throat and strangled her, prosecutors alleged.

Arellano will receive credit for the nearly 3½ years he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial and sentencing.