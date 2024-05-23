Report: Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra train in Bartlett
One person was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning in Bartlett, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
Authorities are on the scene investigating.
The train is blocking the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues. Western Avenue is closed between Oneida and Railroad avenues.
Metra Milwauke District West line trains 2403 and 2205 will accommodate passengers this morning, Metra is reporting.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.