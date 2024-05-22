advertisement
News

ECC board announces president’s retirement

Posted May 22, 2024 4:36 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

Longtime Elgin Community College President David Sam is retiring at the end of July.

Sam began his tenure as the college’s eighth president in 2007. During his years at the helm, the college saw voters support a request for $178 million to use toward a building program. Since that time, the college has added a new health and life sciences building, a new library that meets accreditation standards, a center for emergency management campus in Burlington, a multipurpose building for workforce development and adult education programs and made various renovations on the main campus.

While at ECC, Sam also saw 40,654 students complete degree or certificate programs — representing about 57% of all degrees and certificates awarded in the college’s 75 year history.

“On behalf of the ECC board of trustees, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Sam for his tireless efforts on behalf of the students, staff, administrators, faculty, businesses and residents of Community College District 509,” Donna Redmer, ECC board chairwoman, said in a news release Wednesday announcing Sam’s retirement. “We wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.”

Peggy Heinrich, vice president of teaching, learning and student development, has been named interim college president, effective July 1.

At their June 11 meeting, ECC board trustees are expected to vote on hiring a firm to conduct a national search for a new college president.

News
