Carpentersville teens charged in Elgin shooting

A pair of Carpentersville teens are facing charges in connection with a shooting Sunday in Elgin that left a man injured, police said.

Luis Loyo, 18, of Carpentersville Courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

Luis Loyo, 18, of the 100 block of Ensenada Court, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Elgin police.

Jose J. Gavina, 18, of the 0-100 block of Wren Road, faces three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Their arrests follow an investigation that began when police responded to reports of a shooting at 6:42 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North McLean Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from nonlife-threatening injuries. He was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A Kane County judge on Tuesday ordered Loyo held in custody at the county jail while his case is proceeding and released Gavina pending future court appearances.