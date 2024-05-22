advertisement
News

Carpentersville teens charged in Elgin shooting

Posted May 22, 2024 11:56 am
Charles Keeshan
 

A pair of Carpentersville teens are facing charges in connection with a shooting Sunday in Elgin that left a man injured, police said.

Luis Loyo, 18, of the 100 block of Ensenada Court, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Elgin police.

Jose J. Gavina, 18, of the 0-100 block of Wren Road, faces three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Their arrests follow an investigation that began when police responded to reports of a shooting at 6:42 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North McLean Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from nonlife-threatening injuries. He was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A Kane County judge on Tuesday ordered Loyo held in custody at the county jail while his case is proceeding and released Gavina pending future court appearances.

