Bartlett High School criticized for pausing yearbook distribution over photo principal described as antisemitic

More than 1,500 people have signed a change.org petition opposing a decision to stall the distribution of the Bartlett High School yearbook over a photo the school’s interim principal described as “offensive” and “antisemitic” in an email to parents.

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning. Students and parents were made aware of the decision to pause yearbook distribution in an email Friday.

“We regret to inform you that an offensive photo was included in this year’s school yearbook,” Melanie Meidel, the interim principal, wrote in the email. “One of our top priorities is the well-being and respect of our students, staff and community. Regrettably, we have become aware that the yearbook was printed with a photo containing text that is considered antisemitic.”

The school immediately halted distribution of the yearbook once it became aware of the photo, Meidel wrote, adding the page with the photo will be removed and that the school will let students and families know when the amended yearbooks will be available.

Neither Meidel nor the district have publicly identified the photo. However, the school’s Muslim Student Association posted the photo they said prompted the action. In the photo, students at the school’s annual multicultural fair can be seen holding a Palestinian flag and two signs. One sign in English reads, “In our hundreds, In our millions, We are all Palestinian,” and another in Arabic reads, “From the river to the sea.”

On social media, many have criticized the decision to halt yearbook distribution, with one student pointing out the irony that the photo in question was taken at a multicultural fair celebrating the student population’s diversity.

“I find it devastating that the institution (that) promises to uphold values, education and the freedom of thought has titled celebrating an entire culture at a multicultural festival antisemitic and therefore not fit for this year’s yearbook,” one student said at Monday’s U-46 school board meeting.