Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody

Elmhurst police have taken into custody a man accused of attacking his domestic partner with knives inside a Portillo’s early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to the Portillo’s off Route 83 at about 5:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man armed with a knife inside the closed restaurant.

Arriving officers learned a 32-year-old man was working in the restaurant as part of a subcontracted cleaning crew with two women. The man had a domestic relationship with one of the women. The women reported the male suspect attacked his domestic partner with two large knives inside the restaurant, according to a city news release.

Both women escaped from the building and requested assistance from a passing driver.

One sustained a minor injury, and evidence of the assault was present, the news release stated.

The restaurant was closed at the time. No additional people were inside the building. Officers tried to contact the suspect inside. But he did not respond to telephone or verbal communications, the release stated.

Officers with the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT) responded to help Elmhurst police. At about 8:30 a.m., police made entry to the restaurant and found the suspect lying inside, suffering from a self-inflicted injury, the release stated.

Paramedics took the suspect to an area hospital for treatment.

The Elmhurst Crossing Shopping Center was closed until about 9:30 a.m. Evidence technicians are currently processing the Portillo’s restaurant. But the rest of the shopping center at St. Charles Road and Route 83 has returned to normal operations.

The suspect remains in police custody while under medical care. Police are still investigating, and criminal charges are expected to be announced at a later date.