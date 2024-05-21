Two residents safe after basement fire in Arlington Heights

Two residents safely escaped after a fire broke out in the basement of their house Tuesday morning in Arlington Heights.

The residents were out of the house on the 700 block of Carlyle Lane when firefighters arrived about 10 a.m., authorities said.

The first crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the garage and eaves of the ranch-style house. They immediately extended a hose line to the basement and began an interior search, according to fire department officials.

Once inside, firefighters were met with heavy smoke in the basement and main floor, and were initially unable to find the seat of the fire, officials said.

The residents were evaluated at the scene and released. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Arlington Heights firefighters were assisted by crews from Mount Prospect, Buffalo Grove and Prospect Heights.