Tornadoes, destructive winds possible tonight in the suburbs
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing destructive winds and tornadoes are possible tonight, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
The highest risk is between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The highest threat for tornadoes includes Kane and McHenry counties.
Storms could have winds in excess of 75 miles per hour.
Highs today should reach the upper 80s.
Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Memorial Day weekend could be wet with showers in the forecast Friday, Sunday and Monday.
