advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Palatine approves bakery’s plan for outdoor dining, beer and wine sales

Posted May 21, 2024 4:22 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A Polish bakery and deli in Palatine will be giving its customers space to sit down and enjoy its artisan breads, sandwiches and pierogi, then wash them down with a beer.

The Palatine village council Monday granted the Kolatek Baking Company, 1916 N. Rand Road, approval for indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a liquor license to serve beer and wine.

Council members also gave the bakery a parking variation permitting it to operate with 23 spaces rather than the 29 required under village code.

The plan calls for the business to use a portion of the bakery space on a seasonal basis for indoor dining. Shelving areas will be reduced to make way for four tables, in addition to two existing tables near the vestibule. Altogether, there will be 22 indoor seats.

Outdoor seating will be provided through four tables with 12 seats on the sidewalk in front of the shop.

After operating successfully in Chicago since 1986, Kolatek opened a second location in Palatine in 2018.

“We make everything for takeout now,” part-owner Bartlomiej Kolatek said. “So, we want to offer a place where (customers) can sit down and actually eat at a table, not in a parked car in front of the store. Because that's what we're seeing a lot.”

Kolatek said the shelving likely would be moved back during the bakery’s peak period.

“We're not really expecting a lot of customers to dine in during the peak period for our bakery, which is Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,” he said.

  Kolatek Baking Company, 1916 N. Rand Road, Palatine, is adding seating for indoor dining as well as tables on the sidewalk outside the business. Palatine officials approved the plan this week and granted the bakery and deli permission to serve beer and wine. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2021
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Dining Entertainment Food Lifestyle News Palatine Small Business
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company