Tattoo studio hopes to make its mark on Palatine

Palatine does not have a tattoo studio, but that could change soon if the village council approves Ta2Hooligan’s plans to open a shop at 574 W. Colfax St. in an industrial area northwest of downtown.

The planning and zoning commission last week recommended the village council grant the business a special use permit, necessary because the village’s zoning ordinance does not allow tattoo shops in town.

The matter was on the council’s agenda Monday but was continued to the June 3 meeting.

Shop owner Luke Kozlowski said he operates a successful Ta2Hooligan in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood and is opening a second location in Palatine to serve his growing suburban clientele.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Tattoo artist Luke Kozlowski, seen here at last week's Palatine Planning and Zoning Commission, wants to open a tattoo studio in Palatine, which does not currently have one.

“(They) have been spending the time out of their day driving into the city to get tattooed by me, when most of them do live out here,” he told the village’s planning and zoning commission.

Kozlowski said he serves his clients by appointment only. Those clients are required to fill out paperwork for the Illinois Department of Public Health that discloses any underlying condition that may affect healing.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Ta2Hooligan plans to open a new tattoo studio at 574 W. Colfax St. in Palatine, which does not have a tattoo business.

He uses disposable needles and cartridges, as well as inks regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, he added

The image of tattooing has changed dramatically over the years, Kozlowski said.

“I have tattooed people who are just turning 18,” he said. “I have also tattooed 85-year-old women who are just excited about it because they knew it used to be a very frowned upon thing and now the winds have changed.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A new tattoo studio could be moving into this industrial block of West Colfax Street in Palatine.

Planning and Zoning Commission member Kevin Cavanaugh last week called the studio a good fit for Palatine.

“I think we’re at a point in time where this is not taboo,” said Cavanaugh, noting that he has several tattoos. “This is not unusual. Frankly, to me, it’s unusual that there isn’t one in Palatine already.”