Roommate charged in murder of 61-year-old Elgin man

Joseph Duran

The roommate of an Elgin man who was found dead earlier this month in his residence has been charged with his murder.

Joseph A. Duran, 52, was charged with first-degree murder last week. He appeared before a Cook County judge on Saturday, who ordered him held until his next court appearance.

Elgin police officers responded to a call for an injured person just after 11 p.m. on May 12 at a residence on the 1100 block of Kenneth Circle. Officers found 61-year-old Dale E. Pruski, who was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division responded to the location and started an investigation. A Cook County Medical Examiner’s autopsy on May 14 determined the death to be a homicide.

Following the autopsy, police arrested Duran, who was Pruski’s roommate. His next court date has not yet been set.