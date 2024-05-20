advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Roommate charged in murder of 61-year-old Elgin man

Posted May 20, 2024 11:27 am
Rick West
 

The roommate of an Elgin man who was found dead earlier this month in his residence has been charged with his murder.

Joseph A. Duran, 52, was charged with first-degree murder last week. He appeared before a Cook County judge on Saturday, who ordered him held until his next court appearance.

Elgin police officers responded to a call for an injured person just after 11 p.m. on May 12 at a residence on the 1100 block of Kenneth Circle. Officers found 61-year-old Dale E. Pruski, who was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division responded to the location and started an investigation. A Cook County Medical Examiner’s autopsy on May 14 determined the death to be a homicide.

Following the autopsy, police arrested Duran, who was Pruski’s roommate. His next court date has not yet been set.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Cook County Counties Crime Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company