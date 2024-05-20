advertisement
News

Residents escape Libertyville house fire

Posted May 20, 2024 10:47 am
Daily Herald report

No injuries were reported after fire broke out early Monday in the garage of a Libertyville home, authorities said.

A passerby spotted the fire in the 1200 block of East Park Avenue, at the corner of St. Mary Road, at about 5 a.m. and called 911, according to the Libertyville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded, confirmed that the home’s residents had safely evacuated and found an active fire in the garage. They worked to suppress the flames and had the fire extinguished by 5:40 a.m., fire officials said.

The home sustained smoke and fire damage, but fire officials did not give a damage estimate or indicate whether it remains inhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Countryside, Lincolnshire, Mundelein, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Grayslake, Lake Bluff, Great Lakes, Zion, Lake Zurich, North Chicago, Buffalo Grove, Lake Villa and Wheeling fire departments assisted, along with members of the Libertyville Police Department.

