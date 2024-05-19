How sweet it is: Perfect weather brings big crowds to Long Grove Chocolate Fest
Perfect weather was just the icing on the cake … and the strawberries, the doughnuts and even the bacon this weekend as Long Grove hosted its annual Chocolate Fest.
The fest featured vendors offering chocolate in just about every form imaginable, from traditional fare like brownies and cookies, to more unusual concoctions like chocolate-dipped bacon and frozen hot chocolate.
Among those sampling the bacon Saturday was six-year-old Ryan Oswald of Hoffman Estates, who visited the fest in Long Grove’s historic downtown with his family.
“It’s our first time here and we didn’t get more than 100 feet before we had to get chocolate,” said his father, Tom.
Besides all the chocolate one could eat, festival attendees took in plenty of live music from popular local acts including Sixteen Candles and KennyLive.