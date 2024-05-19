How sweet it is: Perfect weather brings big crowds to Long Grove Chocolate Fest

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Ryan Oswald, 6, of Hoffman Estates bites into chocolate covered bacon Saturday during the Long Grove Chocolate Fest. Ryan was at the fest with his family.

Perfect weather was just the icing on the cake … and the strawberries, the doughnuts and even the bacon this weekend as Long Grove hosted its annual Chocolate Fest.

The fest featured vendors offering chocolate in just about every form imaginable, from traditional fare like brownies and cookies, to more unusual concoctions like chocolate-dipped bacon and frozen hot chocolate.

Among those sampling the bacon Saturday was six-year-old Ryan Oswald of Hoffman Estates, who visited the fest in Long Grove’s historic downtown with his family.

“It’s our first time here and we didn’t get more than 100 feet before we had to get chocolate,” said his father, Tom.

Besides all the chocolate one could eat, festival attendees took in plenty of live music from popular local acts including Sixteen Candles and KennyLive.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Lindsey Dantino, left, dips strawberries into chocolate at the Strawberry Patch booth Saturday at the Long Grove Chocolate Fest. With her is Taryn Lomnicki, who’s uncle started the business and has been vending at the festival for more than 20 years. ‘Everything we have is covered in chocolate, including doughnuts, bacon, cheesecake and strawberries,” she said. “People love it all.”