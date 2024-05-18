Jim O’Donnell: Among the May daze, the Bears to AP won’t go away — but will Caleb mania?

WHILE ANXIOUSLY WAITING to move on from the 100-1 win bet on Akshay Bhatia — who didn't make the cut at this weekend's PGA Championship — a merry mid-May roundup of select sports & media Ins and Outs:

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren announced plans for a new publicly owned stadium on the Chicago lakefront during a Wednesday, April 24 event at Soldier Field.

In — The Bears at Arlington Park — A no-brainer three years ago and absolutely nothing has changed in terms of the good franchise fortune attendant to the core concept. … Biblical types would call those 326 acres manna from heaven. … Are the McCaskeys really that dumb to stay waddled away?

Out — Warren's Folly — When a traveling salesman like Kevin Warren struts in and puts on as disastrous a show as the “stadium reveal” at Solider Field last month, coherent ownership should be reassessing his terms of employment. … Are the McCaskeys assertive enough?

In — Cubs starting pitching — With the dazzling Shota Imanaga setting the tone, this is a rotation that has been succeeding despite some bumps at the back end. … Imanaga may be Japan's greatest gift to Wrigley Field since the transistor radio. … (Kids, ask your grandparents.) … Is it harmonic convergence that the organization is coming up on the 40th anniversary of the magical acquisition of Rick Sutcliffe?

Out — Cubs relief pitching — When there's nothing good to say about a bullpen, why say anything at all? … Does Aroldis Chapman have a younger cousin down 'round Havana way? … Adbert Adzolay has been more disappointing than an Alfonso Soriano pop-up bar on North Clark Street.

In — Taking a breather from The Caleb Williams Watch — More seasoned Chicago pop historians would think that this is the second coming of Michelle Obama. … On a blessed Sunday in September, the young bicoastal lad will finally go out and compete, sparkling fingernails and all. … But that's four long months away. … Right now, can the rabid Bears hard core please come up for air?

Out — Doubting Ryan Poles — A key ops exec implying a team is in a rebuild is one thing. … Executing a rebuild that suggests continual forward progress is positively Theo Epstein. … But the daunting question looming at the end of Poles' happy trail remains: Is a Super Bowl victory the only measure of full attainment? … Does the theater and canniness of the journey count for anything?

In — Caitlin Clark — Concerns about her bumpy start in the WNBA miss an unassailable point. … If Clark never scores another point in prime-time basketball, her impact on the women's game will be forever noted as an astounding event. … She has put new fans in pricey seats, fresh eyeballs on video screens and sister pro fannies in universally chartered team jets. … Plus, did Ms. Clark have any time to rest and recharge after an arduous final season at Iowa?

Out — Draymond Green — What in the name of implosive production values is this miscreant doing as a postseason add-on to Turner's iconic “Inside The NBA?” … He makes Rudy Gobert look like Dave Chappelle. … Other than lacking on-camera charm, insight and likability, the trigger-tempered time bomb is the complete TV pack-off. … He's much better suited to be handling blood carpet intros at a UFC event.

In — Clocking the White Sox magic number — The charmed digit is “. 247.” … If Jerry Reinsdorf and his magpies can finish that season at that low-bar win percentage, they'll set a modern MLB record for the worst slate ever with a 39-123 mark. … All of this pointless spring spark-up is merely letting down those at the Guaranteed Rotten gaper's block.

Out — Concern about new means of TV distribution for the Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks — The bottom-line reality remains that the games will be available in some form when dog-peddling Kevin Cross and NBCSCH bid adieu. … Anyone who wants to view any of the meandering trio will be able to. … So as Dire Straits sang, “Why worry?”

In — Danica Patrick — The Beloit-bred is back on a center stage as NBC ramps up its coverage toward next Sunday's Indy 500. … Six years removed from the competitive cockpit, she remains one of the most textured, engaging long-form interviews in American sports. … No wonder she ditched the darkness retreats with Aaron Rodgers.

Out — Thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown — Since Churchill Downs Inc. can no longer get a Kentucky Derby right, the bottom has completely fallen out of this once classic spring series. … Saturday's prerace hum about the Preakness drew less interest than the current Baltimore harbor cleanup. … The five-week spacing between the Derby and the Belmont is also as out of touch with modern realities as a Kevin Hart/Nikki Glaser roast of Dan Rather.

