Hopping on the Kennedy for Cubs, concerts? More lane closures ahead

Just when you thought the inbound Kennedy Expressway lanes were free and clear — they're not.

Drivers on the inbound Kennedy Expressway can expect more construction delays in the weeks ahead, as Illinois Department of Transportation crews begin installing a massive overhead sign near downtown. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois Department of Transportation crews begin installing a massive overhead sign near downtown Friday night, so expect lane closures if you head into the city through early June.

The new overhead sign structure will be located on the expressway between Grand Avenue and Ohio Street.

That means lane closures over four extended weekends, including the Memorial Day holiday.

The project kicks off at 10 p.m. Friday when an additional left lane will shut down on the inbound side between Milwaukee Avenue and Hubbard’s Cave. The lane will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

“To complete the work, three additional weekend lane closures will be required, from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays, as weather permits,” IDOT officials said.

Currently, the left lane on the inbound expressway between Chicago Avenue and Lake Street, and the outbound left lane between the Jane Byrne Interchange and Grand Avenue is off-limits as workers paint Hubbard’s Cave and add LED lights.

Drivers heading into the city during those times should brace for significant delays and give themselves extra time, planners said.

IDOT also warned motorists to watch for flaggers and slow down in the construction zone.

The agency advises using Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line, Pace and the CTA Blue Line throughout the duration.

Last year, workers rehabbed the inbound lanes of the Kennedy between Ohio Street and the Edens Expressway, causing a major traffic impact. In 2024, the second of a three-year, $150 million project, the focus is on fixing the reversible lanes.