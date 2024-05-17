Coroner: Human arm found on Waukegan beach
A human arm, likely belonging to a woman, was recently found on Waukegan Municipal Beach, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said.
A forensic pathologist has examined the arm and attempts are being made to determine the identity of the victim, including submitting DNA samples, Newton said.
The right arm was found “mostly intact” Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. by a passerby, authorities said.
