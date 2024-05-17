Aurora man receives 3-year sentence for aggravated battery to a police officer

Paul Sherrod Taylor

An Aurora man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault of a police officer and other felonies.

Judge Alice Tracy also found Paul Sherrod Taylor guilty of aggravated battery to a police officer, threatening a public official and misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

Prosecutors said an Aurora police officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Camry because it had not stopped at a stop sign on June 21, 2021. The car was driven by Paul Sherrod Taylor. His sisters, Jennifer M. Taylor and Sheba A. Taylor, were inside the car.

After pulling into a private driveway, the officer approached the driver. Within seconds, Sheba Taylor got out of the car and refused to get back inside despite being ordered to do so by the officer, prosecutors said.

Sherrod Taylor then got out of the sedan and threatened the officer, according to a news release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The officer also ordered Sherrod Taylor to get back in the car, but he refused. The officer then tried to place Sherrod Taylor in handcuffs when he shoved him and fled, prosecutors said. At some point, Sherrod Taylor stopped, turned around and “aggressively faced off with the officer by putting up his fists and commencing a fighting stance,” the news release stated.

The officer decided not to engage without backup officers, and as he turned to walk towards his squad car, he was met by the sisters, who attacked him, prosecutors said. Both resisted the officer and struck him repeatedly, prosecutors said.

Sherrod Taylor called 911 and threatened the officer to a dispatcher, stating multiple times that he would “kill” the officer unless police arrived immediately, prosecutors said.

Last month, Jennifer M. Taylor and Sheba A. Taylor were each sentenced to 120 days in the county jail, 200 hours of community service, and four years of probation.

Paul Sherrod Taylor is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. He receives credit for three days served in the county jail.