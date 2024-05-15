Second man charged in connection with five-vehicle crash in Palatine

Darius D. Redmond

A second man is facing charges stemming from reports of people in an SUV pointing guns at fellow motorists minutes before a five-vehicle crash last Thursday in Palatine, police said Wednesday.

Darius D. Redmond, 22, of the 800 block of E. Lilly Lane in Palatine, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful manufacturing and delivery of marijuana and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police allege Redmond was a passenger in a black Honda CRV that was driving recklessly into oncoming traffic when it struck several vehicles in the intersection of Rand and Dundee roads shortly after 10:30 a.m. May 9.

Redmond fled the scene but was arrested inside a nearby business, according to police. He was ordered detained pending a scheduled court appearance May 28.

The Honda’s 20-year-old driver also was arrested at the scene, but police have not reported any charges to date.

Police also arrested James Howard, 26, of the of the 1500 block of North Winslowe Drive in Palatine, after alleging he arrived at the scene after the attack and tried to attack the Honda’s driver, whose vehicle had struck his girlfriend’s car, authorities say.

Howard is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a peace officer and obstructing a police officer, police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries at the scene, police said.

James Howard

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, according to police.