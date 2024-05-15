Naperville Lou Malnati’s opens new outdoor patio to celebrate 30th anniversary

Lou Malnati’s in downtown Naperville will honor its 30th anniversary by unveiling a new patio during a celebration on May 23. Courtesy of Lou Malnati's

Lou Malnati’s in downtown Naperville is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is taking the party outside.

The location at 131 W Jefferson Ave. will unveil a new outdoor dining area on May 23 during a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting.

In a news release, the company said the newly remodeled outdoor patio and the ceremony celebrate the long-term partnership between Lou Malnati’s and the Naperville community.

“We’re grateful to the people of Naperville for continuing to support the restaurant three decades later,” owner Marc Malnati said in the release. “We’re excited to celebrate our new patio in honor of this milestone anniversary, and we’re looking forward to serving our legendary deep-dish pizza to our hungry, loyal fans for another 30 years.”

The public is invited to the celebration, and guests are encouraged to arrive by 4:30 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:45 p.m. There will be food sampling following the ceremony until 5:30 p.m. with live music by one of Lou’s bartenders after that.

Anyone in attendance between noon and 8 p.m. can also enter to win free pizza for a year and swag giveaways.