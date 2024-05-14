Perfect for the role: Prospect High School acting teacher aims to build students’ confidence

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Prospect High School acting and speech teacher Jeremy Morton pauses in the school’s theater after class.

There is no such thing as too much drama in Jeremy Morton’s life.

Morton, or JMo as he is known, plays many roles at Prospect High School and in Northwest Suburban High School District 214. He is the acting and speech teacher at Prospect, where he’s also been the school’s fine arts coordinator since 2006. For the district, which includes Prospect and five other high schools, he’s served as fine arts coordinator since 2011.

He deftly handles his multiple roles with a touch of humor, as shown by a motto displayed in his office at Prospect: “I’m kind of a big deal.”

What’s the story behind that? He explains that when he was named fine arts coordinator, he immediately took advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at Men’s Wearhouse to purchase four suits to wear during meetings. When he arrived home, he told his wife, Valerie, “I have four suits. I’m kind of a big deal.”

During his 23-year career with District 214, Morton has taught everything from basic English and college composition to film studies. Now, he mainly teaches acting and college speech, the latter offered at Prospect through Eastern Illinois University.

After school, he helps the speech team and is involved with theater productions and the district’s summer musical.

“I want students to learn to not only appreciate the art form, but also to experience a newfound self-confidence,” he said of his acting classes. “I want them to learn that we use so many acting skills in our daily lives, so if they never act on stage, they can at least become the best person they can be.”

For students who want to be involved in the arts but not on stage, he’s formed a club called Theater Angels.

“Even if they are not on the stage, they can really have a major role in making a show incredibly successful,” Morton said. “In my productions, I want everyone to continue to grow. But I also want them to do so as part of the team. I want them to approach this show and life with positivity and enthusiasm. This will only make the world a better place.”

Prospect senior Nora Hubert describes Morton as a mentor. The 18-year-old from Mount Prospect said Morton created an internship for her through which she was able to create a curriculum and teach acting class during the second semester.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Prospect High School acting and speech teacher Jeremy Morton talks with junior Boyan Konstantinov as students learn about camera techniques and placement.

“I had the opportunity to research theory and curriculum practices and then try them out with my classmates,” she said.

Morton has seen District 214 students go on to theater success. Recently, he brought 112 students from the district to New York, where they saw John Hersey High School graduate Jason Schmidt perform. Morton directed Schmidt in a summer musical a few years ago.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Prospect High School acting and speech teacher Jeremy Morton works with junior Graham Ellis during a recent class at the Mount Prospect school.

Despite success stories like Schmidt, Morton said his goal is not to convert students into theater enthusiasts.

“I just need them to feel confident and special,” he said.

Curriculum vitae: Jeremy Morton Name: Jeremy Morton School: Prospect High School Occupation: Theater and college speech teacher, Prospect High School fine arts coordinator, District 214 fine arts coordinator, theater and musical director, and assistant speech team coach. Education: Deerfield High School; bachelor's degree in speech communication, English and education from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; master of arts in communication, media and theatre from Northeastern Illinois University Previous work experience: Entire teaching career has been at Prospect High School and District 214. Artistic director of the White Horse theater Company. Theater camp director at the Apple Tree Theater.