Metra piling more trains on UP and Milwaukee lines; Edgewater stop to debut

Metra continues a restoration of service disrupted during COVID-19 by adding more trains to its Union Pacific and Milwaukee District lines this spring and summer.

Metra riders on the UP North Line will see temporary changes to inbound evening train schedules to accommodate workers replacing rail ties. Daily Herald File Photo, 2022

Following calls from riders for more rush-hour service and less crowding, the commuter railroad will increase UP North trains by four beginning Monday, May 20.

“We continue to monitor customer feedback, and this new schedule shows that we are listening,” Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

During the morning rush to the city, Train #390 will leave Waukegan at 5:35 a.m. and Train #392 will depart from Winnetka at 7:53 a.m., effective next week.

On the outbound side, Metra will add a 6:40 a.m. train between Chicago and Highland Park.

In the evening, new Train #393 will leave Chicago for Winnetka at 4:50 p.m. It will stop at Ravinia Park when the venue opens for the season.

Also on May 20, Metra will open a new Peterson/Ridge stop and station in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

It “provides another much-needed access point to our service,” Derwinski said.

Some adjustments will be made to midday trains as a result, officials said.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee District North Line riders will get two more late-night trains starting June 3.

Inbound Train #2160 will leave Fox Lake at 10:30 p.m. and outbound Train #2159 will depart from Union Station at 12:32 a.m. starting next month.

“These new trains restore late night service that was discontinued during the pandemic,” officials said.

Also on June 3, Metra will tweak Milwaukee North schedules to reflect real-time arrival and departures.

To find out more, go to these links for UP North and Milwaukee North information, or check out metra.com.