‘Right now, it’s almost a nightmare’: After years of crashes, IDOT eyeing fix for exit ramp in Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Illinois Department of Transportation is considering closing the Route 20 ramp onto Illinois Avenue in Elgin, which is welcome news to Cassie Ross and her husband, Chris Hilton. Numerous cars coming down the ramp too quickly have either hit their trees and home or narrowly missed over the years.

Elgin resident Christopher Hilton’s wish is simple — a yard without careening cars.

After years of screeching tires and hawklike vigilance when his three kids play outside, his wish may be granted.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is considering closing an exit ramp from Route 20 to Route 25 by way of Illinois Avenue, where Hilton lives with his wife, Cassie Ross.

The ramp has a wicked 90-degree turn that surprises drivers despite warning signs. And that means repeated and terrifying instances of vehicles veering onto Hilton’s property and disrupting the neighborhood.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A side mirror from a vehicle lies outside Christopher Hilton’s house on Illinois Avenue in Elgin. Cars exiting too quickly from nearby Route 20 have hit trees, signs and the home over the years.

“Right now, it’s almost a nightmare,” said Hilton. He counts 19 mishaps involving cars and SUVs rocketing into his house, trees, mailbox, traffic signs and a utility pole since 2016.

In October, a sedan surged into the yard, smacking a tree and coming to rest just outside his front door.

“It was 5 minutes after we’d pulled into the driveway,” Hilton said.

A January encounter was more ho-hum. “Somebody just knocked over one of the (street) signs,” Hilton said.

“It’s almost sad because it’s getting to a point where I’m getting used to it. It’s not such an adrenaline-filled issue when it happens.

“Even now I’m like, ‘OK the last one was in January — we’re in May and it’s due for something to happen.’ I’m just waiting for the next shoe to drop.”

A car exiting Route 20 too fast knocked down a utility pole in front of Christopher Hilton’s Elgin home in April 2020. Courtesy of Christopher Hilton

But last month at a public meeting, IDOT outlined plans to close Route 20 ramps to Illinois and Lavoie avenues in Elgin and modify the road to accommodate the changes.

The fix is not finalized as preliminary engineering and environmental studies are ongoing.

The ramp work would be part of a larger overall improvement program on Route 20 between Randall Road and Shales Parkway, IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said Thursday.

Elgin city officials requested IDOT take a closer look at the Route 20 ramps to Illinois and Lavoie avenues as part of the project, Castaneda noted.

In February 2023, the Daily Herald reported on Hilton’s plight and he credits the newspaper with bringing attention to the situation.

Closing the ramp, “would be amazing,” he said. “I’m excited.”

But, “I’m hoping nothing stands in the way. With the state, I’m never 100% sure what’s going to happen.”

To learn more, IDOT has a U.S. 20 Ramps at Illinois Avenue and Lavoie Avenue webpage. Questions can be sent to DOT.US20Ramps@illinois.gov.

One more thing

The proposed U.S. 20 at Shales Parkway project is in an advanced stage of design. It includes replacing or rehabbing pavement along the Route 20 corridor, intersection improvements at the west end, noise walls, pedestrian and cyclist amenities, and better drainage.

It would also rebuild Route 20 over the Fox River with two lanes in each direction, auxiliary lanes between Route 31 and Route 25, plus cyclist and pedestrian features. The intent is to improve safety and mobility, planners said.

