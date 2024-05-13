From ho-hum to 6 levels: New parking lot at O’Hare’s Terminal 5 hits milestone

The Chicago Department of Aviation and its construction partners on Friday celebrated the placement of the final beam on a new, six-story parking garage serving the recently renovated and expanded Terminal 5, a “topping-off” that marks the latest milestone in the city’s efforts to modernize O’Hare International Airport. Members of the construction team signed the final beam as part of the ceremony before it was installed in the structure. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

Anyone who’s parked at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 knows the lot is about as fancy as a strip mall’s.

That will change later this year when the Chicago Department of Aviation opens a six-story parking lot at the terminal with capacity for long-term and short-term customers.

CDA officials marked the placing of the final beam Friday, signed by construction team members.

The new structure will provide 2,600 spaces, more than twice the amount currently available. It will also offer real-time guidance on the number of available spots and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Terminal 5 serves international and domestic flights by carriers including Delta Air Lines.

“This new garage is an important component of providing a modern, comfortable experience for our passengers” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

“The CDA has taken extensive steps to reduce the impact on customers as much as possible, while also ensuring the project builds capacity among diverse firms of all sizes.”

Other ongoing improvements include re-striping airport roadways, and expanding curbside amenities with more lanes, dedicated entrance and exit roads, escalators and pedestrian areas.

The Chicago Department of Aviation and its construction partners on Friday celebrated the placement of the final beam on a new, six-story parking garage serving the recently renovated and expanded Terminal 5, a “topping-off” that marks the latest milestone in the city’s efforts to modernize O’Hare International Airport. Members of the construction team signed the final beam as part of the ceremony before it was installed in the structure. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

In 2023, the city completed a major rebuild at Terminal 5 that increased its gate capacity by 25% and indoor space by 75%.