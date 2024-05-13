advertisement
News

Sheriff: Masked man armed with pistol robs Deer Park gas station

Posted May 13, 2024 12:32 pm
Daily Herald report

Lake County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the armed robbery early Monday of a gas station in Deer Park.

According to sheriff’s police, deputies responded to the business in the 20000 block of North Rand Road at about 4:45 a.m. after a clerk called 911 reporting that he had just been robbed.

The clerk told deputies the robber came into the station armed with a pistol and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves. The offender pushed the clerk into a bathroom, stole cigarettes, then fled on foot eastbound from the gas station, authorities said.

The clerk was not injured physically, but he was taken to an area hospital after becoming lightheaded, sheriff’s police said.

Sheriff’s evidence technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence, officials said.

