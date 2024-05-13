advertisement
Crime

Former student arrested at Jacobs High School amid reports of ‘concerning’ video

Posted May 13, 2024 3:18 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Jacobs High School in Algonquin after students reported the teen had posted a video on social media in which he was seen displaying a weapon.

The teen, who withdrew from Jacobs in November, was found shortly after 10 a.m. in a common area of the high school and taken into custody for trespassing, authorities said.

Algonquin police Sgt. Nate Stenger said the teen did not have any weapons on him when he was found and that police have not recovered any weapons from the school.

Police have not yet been able to verify the existence of a social media video with the teen displaying a weapon, Stenger added. The school was not placed on lockdown because the teen was found before one was called, he said.

“I am relieved to report that no one was harmed during this event,” Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin wrote in an email sent to parents. “However, this incident has prompted us to review and strengthen our security protocols thoroughly.”

She said the district will put additional security measures in place, but did not elaborate.

As of Monday afternoon, the teen remained in custody pending further investigation, Stenger said.

Harkin thanked students who reported the “concerning” video, saying it exemplifies the “see something, say something” culture encouraged in District 300 schools. She encouraged students, parents and community members to report bullying, potential threats or violence by using the district’s safe school tip line via email at safeschooltipline@d300.org or by calling (847) 551-8477.

