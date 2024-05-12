State Rep. Walker appointed to vacant Illinois Senate seat

Former state Rep. Mark Walker will replace Ann Gillespie as the state senator for the Northwest suburbs’ 27th District, Democratic Party officials decided Saturday.

Newly appointed Illinois Sen. Mark Walker

Walker, a Democrat who’s represented the state House’s 53rd District since 2019, said in an announcement that he’s honored by his selection and expects a seamless transition.

“Over my time serving the 53rd District in the House, I’ve represented most of the people and communities of the 27th District,” he continued. “It’s great to be representing them again and I’m excited to continue advocating for our communities in Springfield.”

Gillespie, a fellow Arlington Height Democrat elected the senate in 2018, resigned her seat on April 14, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker tapped her to lead the state agency that oversees insurance companies.

Democratic Party leaders from Wheeling, Palatine, Elk Grove, Maine and Schaumburg townships met Saturday and chose Walker to fill the senate seat until a special election in November.

The 27th Senate District includes all or parts of Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, and Schaumburg.

Former Illinois Sen. Ann Gillespie