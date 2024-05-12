Rockford woman in critical condition after crash near Antioch
A 76-year-old Rockford woman is in critical condition after a Sunday afternoon crash in Lake County near Antioch.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:10 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Route 173 west of Wells Lane.
Deputies found the driver of the vehicle, who was traveling alone, unconscious and transported her to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The woman was driving a 2000 Buick Century eastbound on Route 173 when her vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, authorities said. They suggest the woman likely experienced a medical episode before crashing.
The crash remains under investigation.
