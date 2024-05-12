One hurt in Sunday afternoon house fire in Oak Brook

Oak Brook firefighters responded to a single-family house fire Sunday afternoon and rescued one resident who suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries. Courtesy of the Oak Brook Fire Department

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries from a house fire in Oak Brook Sunday afternoon.

The resident was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Oak Brook firefighters were called to the single-family house on the 100 block of Saddlebrook Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Flames were visible from the second floor.

The home suffered significant damage to the second floor and roof and was deemed uninhabitable. No damage estimate was immediately available.

It took firefighters approximately two hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.