One hurt in Sunday afternoon house fire in Oak Brook
One person suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries from a house fire in Oak Brook Sunday afternoon.
The resident was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Oak Brook firefighters were called to the single-family house on the 100 block of Saddlebrook Drive just before 12:30 p.m.
Flames were visible from the second floor.
The home suffered significant damage to the second floor and roof and was deemed uninhabitable. No damage estimate was immediately available.
It took firefighters approximately two hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.