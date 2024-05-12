advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Mother’s Day memories made at Heritage Farm Sunday

Posted May 12, 2024 3:24 pm
Rick West
 

All it took was a little pipe cleaner, some beads, baking cups and straws to make lasting memories for moms on Mother’s Day at Spring Valley Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

Families descended to the 1880s era farm Sunday to spend quality time and take part in an opportunity for kids to make crafty flowers for mom.

Caroline Bezik, who has been a living history interpreter at the farm for more than 12 years, patiently steered the kids through the project. The mother of three adult children said it was a great way to spend Mother’s Day.

“To come and relive those years when my kids were younger is wonderful,” she said.

  Inayah Syed, 7, gives a flower she just made for Mother’s Day to her mom, Tazeen, at Spring Valley Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Sunday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
News Park Districts Schaumburg Park District
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company