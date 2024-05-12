Mother’s Day memories made at Heritage Farm Sunday

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Paige Borost, 3, of Roselle checks out the finished product Sunday after making a craft flower for Mother’s Day at Spring Valley Heritage Farm in Schaumburg. Her sister Brooke, 6, is pictured at left.

All it took was a little pipe cleaner, some beads, baking cups and straws to make lasting memories for moms on Mother’s Day at Spring Valley Heritage Farm in Schaumburg.

Families descended to the 1880s era farm Sunday to spend quality time and take part in an opportunity for kids to make crafty flowers for mom.

Caroline Bezik, who has been a living history interpreter at the farm for more than 12 years, patiently steered the kids through the project. The mother of three adult children said it was a great way to spend Mother’s Day.

“To come and relive those years when my kids were younger is wonderful,” she said.